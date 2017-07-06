Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB hits by player born outside U.S.
Ichiro Suzuki has passed Rod Carew for the most hits in MLB history for someone born outside of the U.S. Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB hits by player born outside U.S. Ichiro Suzuki has passed Rod Carew for the most hits in MLB history for someone born outside of the U.S. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2uvzTWe Miami Marlins right fielder Ichiro Suzuki passed Rod Carew for most MLB hits by a player born outside of the U.S. With two hits Thursday, Ichiro Suzuki moved his MLB career hit total to 3,054, passing Rod Carew with the most hits for a player born outside the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li...
|Jul 1
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC