Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB ...

Ichiro passes Rod Carew for most MLB hits by player born outside U.S.

Ichiro Suzuki has passed Rod Carew for the most hits in MLB history for someone born outside of the U.S. With two hits Thursday, Ichiro Suzuki moved his MLB career hit total to 3,054, passing Rod Carew with the most hits for a player born outside the United States.

