Dodgers' Ryu heads to DL with bothersome left foot
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot contusion. A scan of Ryu's foot on Monday was negative, but manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday the pitcher is still sore.
