Bridwell shines as Angels beat Twins 2-1

Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a road sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Bridwell was strong throughout, out-dueling Twins All-Star Ervin Santana while scattering four hits and stranding seven on base.

