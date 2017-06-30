Braves' Sean Newcomb adjusting well to life in majors
Though he grew up in Massachusetts, Braves rookie pitcher Sean Newcomb is no stranger to the Atlanta area and has grown particularly fond of Chick-fil-A and the Marietta Diner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li...
|Jul 1
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC