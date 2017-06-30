Angels Notes: Mike Trout's workout on the field went 'great'
Soaked in sweat after a 30-minute workout on the field at Angel Stadium on Friday afternoon, including line drives and balls flying into the seats during batting practice, Mike Trout voiced continued optimism about his return. "It felt good," he said.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li...
|Sat
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
