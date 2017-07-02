Angels' Mike Trout headed for rehab workout, games in minors
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Mike Trout will participate in a full workout with the Los Angeles Angels' Class A affiliate at Inland Empire on Tuesday in the next step of his return from left thumb ligament surgery.
