Angels' Eric Young Jr. is making the most of an unexpected opportunity
Angels outfielder Eric Young Jr. makes a leaping catch at the bullpen fence on a fly ball by the Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano in the third inning on Friday. Angels outfielder Eric Young Jr. makes a leaping catch at the bullpen fence on a fly ball by the Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano in the third inning on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li...
|15 hr
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC