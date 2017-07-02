Andrelton Simmons of LA Angels is an All Star Snub
The LA Angels do not have many stars on their roster. Outside of Mike Trout , Andrelton Simmons has been their best player all season long, yet the MLB and their fans failed to invite him to the All Star Game.
