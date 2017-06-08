CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Woman Charged With Murder In Family Stabbing Attack Prosecutors have charged a San Bernardino woman with the murder of her young granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack.

