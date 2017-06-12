West Monroe's Pearson taken in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels
Jacob Pearson went to bed around midnight on the first day of the 2017 MLB Draft, and he woke to a call from the Los Angeles Angels, saying they wanted to draft him in the third round on the second day of the draft. As if that wasn't surreal enough for the West Monroe High School graduate, he later heard from his advisor that Mike Trout asked the organization if the team drafted him yet.
