Vladimir Guerrero to be inducted into Angels Hall of Fame
Vladimir Guerrero, who in January came up just shy of election into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, will be inducted into the Angels' Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the Angels' game on Aug. 26. Guerrero will be the 15th individual in the club's Hall of Fame. Induction into the team Hall of Fame is separate from having his number retired.
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
