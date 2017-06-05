Vladimir Guerrero to be inducted into...

Vladimir Guerrero to be inducted into Angels Hall of Fame

17 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Vladimir Guerrero, who in January came up just shy of election into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, will be inducted into the Angels' Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the Angels' game on Aug. 26. Guerrero will be the 15th individual in the club's Hall of Fame. Induction into the team Hall of Fame is separate from having his number retired.

