Vargas gets MLB-high 10th win, Perez powers KC past Angels

Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Sunday. Mike Moustakas had a three-run double for the Royals , who went 7-2 on their California road trip and scored at least seven runs in six of those victories.

