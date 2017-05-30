Twins turn triple play, rally in nint...

Twins turn triple play, rally in ninth to beat Angels, 4-2

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Washington Times

The Minnesota Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro's two-run single to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Thursday night. The Twins overcame two solo home runs from the Angels' Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC