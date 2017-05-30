Trout says he won't rush rehab of thumb
Mike Trout spoke with the media Saturday for the first time since he underwent successful surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
