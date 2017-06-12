TCU Pitcher Mitchell Traver drafted b...

TCU Pitcher Mitchell Traver drafted by Los Angeles Angels

Mitchell Traver was drafted in the 17th round a year ago, and this year he found himself being drafted in the 20th round by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. While it may look like coming back to school did damage to Traver's draft stock, he still has the potential to be a huge steal for the Angels.

