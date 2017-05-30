Street has setback due to triceps tightness

The Angels had hoped to activate Huston Street from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, but the veteran right-hander's return will be delayed for at least a week due to right triceps tightness. Street had been scheduled to make his final rehab appearance with Class A Advanced Inland Empire on Friday, but he said his triceps stiffened up after he pitched in back-to-back games for Triple-A Salt Lake last weekend and did not loosen as the week progressed.

