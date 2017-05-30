Series Preview: Twins look to recover against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
I'm glad I get to write previews, and not recaps; I would just as soon forget the last four games, and focus on the next four. The Minnesota Twins travel to the west coast to face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a four game tilt.
