Series Preview: Angels @ Yankees

The Angels will be playing in the Bronx sandbox for a 3 game set before heading up to Bean Town. What could go wrong when you take the team with the most homeruns, pair them up a team that's given up 100 dingerz and then put them in a stadium that has the 2nd highest home run factor in all of baseball?? Last week, the Angels took 2 of 3 from the Yanks - but on their own home turf in Anaheim.

