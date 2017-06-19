Red Sox manager John Farrell ejected in 7th inning
Red Sox manager John Farrell has been ejected in the seventh inning of Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Farrell came out to argue after third-base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief, called a balk on Boston's Fernando Abad with Cameron Maybin on third.
