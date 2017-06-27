Red Sox manager Farrell suspended 1 g...

Red Sox manager Farrell suspended 1 game after poking umpire

Read more: Houston Chronicle

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, right, argues with third base umpire Bill Miller after a called balk during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Boston. Farrell was ejected.

Chicago, IL

