Ramirez upbeat after roughest start o...

Ramirez upbeat after roughest start of career

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Friday night served as a lesson for Angels starting pitcher JC Ramirez , who was on the losing end of the Angels' Ramirez was pulled following a season-low 4 1/3 innings after he conceded seven runs on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The defeat ended what had been a nice stretch for the 28-year-old, who was in positive spirits afterward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC