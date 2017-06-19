Ramirez, Leon homer, Red Sox beat Ang...

Ramirez, Leon homer, Red Sox beat Angels 9-4 on Papi's night

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon hit two-run homers and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 on Friday to cap a night in which David Ortiz's number became the latest retired at Fenway Park. It was the 250th career home run for Ramirez, a good friend of Ortiz who was also born in the Dominican Republic.

