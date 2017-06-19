Pujols, Angels surge late, rally past...

Pujols, Angels surge late, rally past sloppy Yankees 10-5

Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame Aaron Judge's major league-leading 25th home run to beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Thursday night. The Angels took advantage of three errors and two wild pitches - including a heater by Dellin Betances that sailed to the backstop - during a late surge.

