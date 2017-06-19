Newcomer Cameron Maybin is turning into a star for the Angels
Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin talks in the dugout during a game against the Detroit Tiger on June 8. Fourteen years ago, Cameron Maybin was a hotshot high school sophomore widely projected to become a top Major League Baseball draft pick and, in time, a top center fielder. The first part of that prognostication about Maybin quickly came true: The Detroit Tigers selected him with the 10th pick in 2005 and he ascended to the majors two years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC