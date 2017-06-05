Morrison unimpressed by homer milestone

Morrison unimpressed by homer milestone

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Leave it to Logan Morrison and a bit of historic timing to quickly find a way to put a career milestone in proper perspective. to the Mariners on Saturday night was the 100th round-tripper of his Major League career, an achievement that speaks not only to talent but longevity -- he's been in the big leagues since 2010, when he broke in with the Marlins at the age of 22 -- and persistence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC