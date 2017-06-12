Miller: Aaron Judge bring smile, monster swing to Big A
ANAHEIM >> He has been compared to Dave Winfield and matched the exploits of Mickey Mantle, his gapped-tooth smile the most famous in New York since the one flashed by David Letterman. Now, Aaron Judge really has done something, this East Coast giant on a West Coast binge, thundering into Angel Stadium on Monday to, among 25-year-old near-mythical phenomenons, supplant Mike Trout.
