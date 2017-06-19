Mike Trout reportedly wanted to sign ...

Mike Trout reportedly wanted to sign 'lifetime deal' with Angels

Mike Trout will be just 28 years old when he becomes eligible to hit free agency after the 2020 season, and the Los Angeles Angels are going to have to pay an astronomical amount of money in order to keep him. According to a report, Trout proposed an idea back in 2014 that could have prevented him from ever having to sign another MLB contract.

