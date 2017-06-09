McCaughan, Long Beach State Beat Cal State Fullerton In Game 1 Of Super Regional

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Shadow Hills Riding Academy Doesn't Just Horse Around On Stephanie's Day The academy provides therapeutic programs to help people with physical and emotional disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.