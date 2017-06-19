Maybin lifts Angels to 8-3 win as Yankees lose 7th in row

Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run off struggling reliever Tyler Clippard to spark a three-run seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat New York 8-3 Tuesday night to extend the Yankees' losing streak to seven games - their longest in a single season since April 2007. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run and Gary Sanchez his 12th as New York climbed back from a 3-0 deficit.

