Maybin lands on DL as Angels' injuries pile up
According to manager Mike Scioscia, Maybin sustained the injury while diving for a fly ball in left-center field against the Braves on Monday, causing him to feel a bit of pain in his left side. He has not appeared since then, so the move is backdated to Tuesday.
