Mauer continues dominance over Angels

With his .308 career batting average, Twins first baseman Joe Mauer has strong numbers against a lot of teams, but the Angels are one club he's particularly tormented throughout his career. It was again the case Friday night, as Mauer stayed hot, going 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Twins to an over the Angels at Angel Stadium.

