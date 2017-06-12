Matt shoemaker placed on DL for Angels
Shoemaker was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of forearm tightness Saturday, three days after leaving a start because of the condition. Although Shoemaker said at the time he wasn't concerned, and in subsequent days that it was getting better, the Angels weren't confident enough to pencil him back into the rotation.
