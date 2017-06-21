Man Killed, Boy Wounded In El Monte Shooting

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Animals Rescued From Burning Pet Shop In South LA Dozens of animals were rescued for a pet shop where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.