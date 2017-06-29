Man Dies In Diamond Bar House Fire

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Firefighters Keep Watch For Flare-Ups In Burbank About 50 firefighters remained on the scene of a three-alarm brush fire that scorched about 10 acres in Burbank, close to million-dollar homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.