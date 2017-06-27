Maeda dominates in spot start, Dodgers beat Angels 4-0
Kenta Maeda pitched four-hit ball over seven innings in a spot start, Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Maeda was moved to the bullpen earlier this month, but filled in Tuesday to give the rotation an extra day of rest.
