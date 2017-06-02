Los Angeles Angels sign Michael Bourn...

Los Angeles Angels sign Michael Bourn to minor league pact

Two-time All-Star Michael Bourn is now a member of the Los Angeles Angels after agreeing to a minor league deal with the franchise. Bourn, 34, hit .264 with five home runs, 38 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 113 games last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Orioles.

