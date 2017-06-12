Los Angeles Angels pick Auburn's Jonah Todd in 6th round of MLB Draft

Auburn's Jonah Todd catches a fly ball to center field and throws the Florida runner out at first for a double play Saturday, March 18, 2017, during an NCAA baseball game in Auburn, Ala. Auburn's Jonah Todd catches a fly ball to center field and throws the Florida runner out at first for a double play Saturday, March 18, 2017, during an NCAA baseball game in Auburn, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.