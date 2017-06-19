Leading Off: Dodgers try for 11th straight win, Hamels back
The Los Angeles Dodgers try for their 11th straight win, which would match the team's best string since 2006. Rich Hill pitches for the NL West leaders when the Los Angeles Angels visit Dodger Stadium - Angels starter Ricky Nolasco has lost seven decisions in a row.
