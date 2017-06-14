Lance Berkman's 'Christian Day' plans with Cardinals blasted by LGBT community
Lance Berkman's 'Christian Day' plans with Cardinals blasted by LGBT community Cardinals criticized by LGBT community for making Lance Berkman a speaker at "Christian Day" in July. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: https://usat.ly/2soy8LV The St. Louis Cardinals have drawn ire from several LGBT voices for embracing former player Lance Berkman and allowing him to speak July 30 at Busch Stadium for the team's "Christian Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whitefish Bay.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC