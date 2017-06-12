Judge's 22nd HR sends Yanks past Angels

In recognition of the 2017 MLB Draft, which runs through Wednesday, we are including where and when each player was drafted. For complete coverage of the Draft -- which you can watch live in its entirety on MLB.com -- please visit ANAHEIM -- Aaron Judge crushed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Yankees over Los Angeles, 5-3, to capture Monday's series opener at Angel Stadium.

