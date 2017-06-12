Judge's 22nd HR sends Yanks past Angels



3 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

In recognition of the 2017 MLB Draft, which runs through Wednesday, we are including where and when each player was drafted. For complete coverage of the Draft -- which you can watch live in its entirety on MLB.com -- please visit ANAHEIM -- Aaron Judge crushed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Yankees over Los Angeles, 5-3, to capture Monday's series opener at Angel Stadium.

