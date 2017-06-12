It looks like the Angels have whittled their first-round draft options down to a short list
Every waking moment of Matt Swanson's career has led to this, an opportunity to lead this franchise into the next generation. Here are the players the Angels have been most linked to throughout this draft process, and who they might have their eyes on.
