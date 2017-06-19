Gregorius, Holliday HR, Yanks thump A...

Gregorius, Holliday HR, Yanks thump Angels 8-4 to end skid

13 hrs ago

Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday each hit a go-ahead homer and New York piled on from there, lifting the Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Wednesday night to snap a season-high seven-game losing streak. New York's skid was its longest since 2007.

