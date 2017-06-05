Fiers, McCann lead Astros over Angels...

Fiers, McCann lead Astros over Angels 3-1

23 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Houston Astros needed someone to step up and help Lance McCullers stabilize their rotation with starters Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove all on the disabled list. That player has been Mike Fiers, who has shaken off a tough start to the season with three straight solid outings capped by Saturday's performance in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

