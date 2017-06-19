Doug Fister, turned down by Los Angeles Angels, will start vs. LAA against for Red Sox
Doug Fister signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on May 20 with a chance to make the club's major-league roster by June 21. That date came and went this went and Fister decided to opt of his deal with the Angels after making three starts for the club's Triple-A team. In need of some starting pitching help, the Red Sox jumped at a chance to add a major-league veteran to their club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC