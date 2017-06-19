Doug Fister, turned down by Los Angeles Angels, will start vs. LAA against for Red Sox

Doug Fister signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on May 20 with a chance to make the club's major-league roster by June 21. That date came and went this went and Fister decided to opt of his deal with the Angels after making three starts for the club's Triple-A team. In need of some starting pitching help, the Red Sox jumped at a chance to add a major-league veteran to their club.

