Cain Hits 2 HRs In Royals' Sixth Straight Victory, 3-1, Over Angels

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] ANAHEIM - Ian Kennedy and Cliff Pennington are former teammates and good buddies, although that second relationship could be up for review after Pennington's homer broke up Kennedy's bid for a perfect game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.