Astros to face off against potential trade target in A's Sonny
SEPTEMBER 28: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2016 in Anaheim, California. less ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2016 in ... more Oakland starter Sonny Gray is looking to regain his ace form after a trying 2016 season that included two stints on the disabled list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC