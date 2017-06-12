Astros' Josh Reddick lifted from line...

Astros' Josh Reddick lifted from lineup after collision with wall

2 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick is upset Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr.'s 3 RBI home run goes out of the wall during the top fifth inning at Minute Maid Park Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Houston. less Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick is upset Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr.'s 3 RBI home run goes out of the wall during the top fifth inning at Minute Maid Park Sunday, June 11, ... more Astros right fielder Josh Reddick was lifted from the lineup an inning after colliding with the right field wall on a triple by Joey Gallo in the second inning of Monday's Rangers-Astros game.

