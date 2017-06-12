Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar, u...

Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar, unafraid to be different, wields the biggest bat in the majors

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Angels' Yunel Escobar warms up before taking his at-bat in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on April 15. Angels' Yunel Escobar warms up before taking his at-bat in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on April 15. The man who regularly swings the biggest bat in baseball is 34 years old, a decade into his major league career, and has never hit more than 14 home runs in a season. He opened the last two campaigns as a leadoff man, a singles-hitting specialist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC