Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar, unafraid to be different, wields the biggest bat in the majors

Angels' Yunel Escobar warms up before taking his at-bat in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on April 15. Angels' Yunel Escobar warms up before taking his at-bat in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on April 15. The man who regularly swings the biggest bat in baseball is 34 years old, a decade into his major league career, and has never hit more than 14 home runs in a season. He opened the last two campaigns as a leadoff man, a singles-hitting specialist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.