Angels select prep outfielder Jordon Adell 10th overall, UCLAa s Griffin Canning 47th in MLB draft

The Angels picked Jordon Adell, a high school outfielder from Louisville, Ky., with the 10th overall selection in the draft Monday, the first step in restocking what is generally considered to be among the thinnest farm systems in baseball. "We view him as a potential franchise player for us," Matt Swanson, the Angels' director of amateur scouting, said in an interview with MLB Network Radio.

