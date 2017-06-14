Angels rally to win against Yankees, but there's a cost

Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker leaves a game against the Yankees during the fourth inning with an injury on June 14. Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker leaves a game against the Yankees during the fourth inning with an injury on June 14. The Angels came back from a four-run deficit to defeat the New York Yankees 7-5 on an electric Wednesday night at Angel Stadium . But like so much of the team's season, the good news was shrouded in bad: Starter Matt Shoemaker exited because of an arm injury.

